Daves Auto, a family business of 25 years +, continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Equipped with leather heated seats, back-up camera, blue-tooth, AC and more! This 2015 Chevrolet Silverado LTZ 1500 will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Daves Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well! 

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles, with all vehicles safetied and warrantied in-house. Daves Auto is ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

215,300 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

215,300KM
Used
VIN 3GCUKSEC7FG171696

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 171696
  • Mileage 215,300 KM

Dave's Auto, a family business of 25 years +, continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Equipped with leather heated seats, back-up camera, blue-tooth, AC and more! This 2015 Chevrolet Silverado LTZ 1500 will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well!
All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.
Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles, with all vehicles safetied and warrantied in-house. Dave's Auto is ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500