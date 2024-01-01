Menu
Proud One Personal Ownership Since New, No Accident/Damage Reported According To Carfax History Report ( Verified ). Low Kms Black Crew Cab Custom Package 4WD V8 - 5.3 Litres Engine.

Outstanding Shape & Condition Well Equipped Black Silverado Such As Chrome Molded Painted Black Front End, Led Lighting, Backup Assist, 20 Chromes, Good Rubber, Trailing Package, Spray-In Bed Linder & Cover, Sporty Chrome Running Boards, Keyless Entry. 

Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suvs, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.

Please call us before making your arival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

107,871 KM

Details Description Features

$31,998

+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Crew Cab Custom Package

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Crew Cab Custom Package

Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,998

+ taxes & licensing

107,871KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 3GCUKPEC5JG574677

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Ash
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14050E
  • Mileage 107,871 KM

Vehicle Description

Proud One Personal Ownership Since New, No Accident/Damage Reported According To Carfax History Report ( Verified ). Low Kms Black Crew Cab Custom Package 4WD V8 - 5.3 Litres Engine.

Outstanding Shape & Condition Well Equipped Black Silverado Such As Chrome Molded Painted Black Front End, Led Lighting, Backup Assist, 20" Chromes, Good Rubber, Trailing Package, Spray-In Bed Linder & Cover, Sporty Chrome Running Boards, Keyless Entry. 

Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details.

Please call us before making your arival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

M&J Canada Inc

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

$31,998

+ taxes & licensing

M&J Canada Inc

416-829-7525

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500