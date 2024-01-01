Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>Daves Auto, a family business of 25 years +, continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Equipped with This will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Daves Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well! </span></div><br /><div><span>All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.</span></div><br /><div><span id=docs-internal-guid-60114d00-7fff-2bf3-b358-f70884e03ccb></span></div><br /><div><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles, with all vehicles safetied and warrantied in-house. Daves Auto is ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.</span></div>

2017 Ford F-150

140,513 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Ford F-150

Lariat SuperCrew 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD 5.0L!!Navigation!!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford F-150

Lariat SuperCrew 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD 5.0L!!Navigation!!

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 10991621
  2. 10991621
  3. 10991621
  4. 10991621
  5. 10991621
  6. 10991621
  7. 10991621
  8. 10991621
  9. 10991621
  10. 10991621
  11. 10991621
  12. 10991621
  13. 10991621
  14. 10991621
  15. 10991621
  16. 10991621
  17. 10991621
  18. 10991621
  19. 10991621
  20. 10991621
  21. 10991621
  22. 10991621
  23. 10991621
  24. 10991621
  25. 10991621
  26. 10991621
  27. 10991621
  28. 10991621
  29. 10991621
  30. 10991621
  31. 10991621
  32. 10991621
  33. 10991621
  34. 10991621
  35. 10991621
  36. 10991621
  37. 10991621
  38. 10991621
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
140,513KM
Used
VIN 1FTEW1EF8HFB58201

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 140,513 KM

Vehicle Description

Dave's Auto, a family business of 25 years +, continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Equipped with This will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well!
All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles, with all vehicles safetied and warrantied in-house. Dave's Auto is ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

Used 2018 RAM 1500 Tradesman *1 owner*No Accidents* for sale in Dunnville, ON
2018 RAM 1500 Tradesman *1 owner*No Accidents* 222,530 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SE *33 service records* for sale in Dunnville, ON
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SE *33 service records* 122,470 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS *No accidents* for sale in Dunnville, ON
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS *No accidents* 159,748 KM $12,359 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2017 Ford F-150