<p>CERT AN D E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C CLIMATE CONTROL LEATHER HEATED SEATS BACK UP CAMERA FOGS TILT CRUISE REMOTE START POWER SEATS WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX</p>

2015 Ford Focus

167,275 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Used
167,275KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FADP3J24FL359220

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 167,275 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AN D E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C CLIMATE CONTROL LEATHER HEATED SEATS BACK UP CAMERA FOGS TILT CRUISE REMOTE START POWER SEATS WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
Lumbar Support
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

705-322-6311

