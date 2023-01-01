$12,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
Location
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
197,260KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9749776
- Stock #: 3027
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG0HR587042
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT CRUISE POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS HEATED AM FM CD SAT HEATED MIRRORS PRICE NOT INCLUDUING LINC OR TX
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Winter Tires
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio
