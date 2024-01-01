Menu
New and Used Dodge Journey for Sale in Essex, ON

Showing 1-22 of 22
Used 2016 Dodge Journey SE Plus for sale in Windsor, ON

2016 Dodge Journey

SE Plus
$13,700 + tax & lic
103,238KM
White
Automaxx Windsor

Windsor, ON

Used 2018 Dodge Journey Value Pkg for sale in Windsor, ON

2018 Dodge Journey

Value Pkg
$14,200 + tax & lic
98,613KM
White
Automaxx Windsor

Windsor, ON

Used 2015 Dodge Journey SXT for sale in Sarnia, ON

2015 Dodge Journey

SXT
$17,499 + tax & lic
128,867KM
Silver
Payless Automart

Sarnia, ON

Used 2015 Dodge Journey SXT-V6-7PASS-NO HST TO A MAX OF $2000 LTD TIME ONL for sale in Tilbury, ON

2015 Dodge Journey

SXT-V6-7PASS-NO HST TO A MAX OF $2000 LTD TIME ONL
$13,888 + tax & lic
126,053KM
Gray
Fusion Auto Sales

Tilbury, ON

Used 2015 Dodge Journey SXT for sale in Chatham, ON

2015 Dodge Journey

SXT
$15,660 + tax & lic
101,990KM
Silver
Auto Motion

Chatham, ON

Used 2018 Dodge Journey GT for sale in Chatham, ON

2018 Dodge Journey

GT
$15,994 + tax & lic
150,990KM
Grey
Auto Motion

Chatham, ON

Used 2010 Dodge Journey SXT for sale in Windsor, ON

2010 Dodge Journey

SXT
$4,995 + tax & lic
168,241KM
Brilliant black crystal pearl
Windsor Chrysler Superstore

Windsor, ON

Used 2014 Dodge Journey FWD 4DR SE PLUS for sale in Sarnia, ON

2014 Dodge Journey

FWD 4DR SE PLUS
$9,995 + tax & lic
226,230KM
Blue
Lynmar Auto Sales

Sarnia, ON

Used 2013 Dodge Journey SXT for sale in Windsor, ON

2013 Dodge Journey

SXT
$10,999 + tax & lic
145,958KM
Black
Sherwood Auto Sales

Windsor, ON

Used 2012 Dodge Journey SXT 2YR 40,000 KMS WARRANTY for sale in Belle River, ON

2012 Dodge Journey

SXT 2YR 40,000 KMS WARRANTY
$8,999 + tax & lic
162,634KM
White
Pre Owned Car Shop

Belle River, ON

Used 2013 Dodge Journey SXT/Crew TRISH for sale in Chatham, ON

2013 Dodge Journey

SXT/Crew TRISH
$12,988 + tax & lic
98,801KM
Black
Auto Motion

Chatham, ON

Used 2010 Dodge Journey SE for sale in Chatham, ON

2010 Dodge Journey

SE
SOLD
178,000KM
Blue
Chatham Fine Cars

Chatham, ON

Used 2012 Dodge Journey SE Plus for sale in Chatham, ON

2012 Dodge Journey

SE Plus
Sale
$7,995 + tax & lic
229,000KM
Blue
Chatham Fine Cars

Chatham, ON

Used 2016 Dodge Journey CVP/SE Plus THIRD ROW SEATING!!! for sale in Sarnia, ON

2016 Dodge Journey

CVP/SE Plus THIRD ROW SEATING!!!
$15,999 + tax & lic
128,042KM
Grey
AutoMax Sarnia

Sarnia, ON

Used 2017 Dodge Journey CVP/SE CRUISE CONTROL | BLUETOOTH | PREMIUM CLOTH SEATS | TRACTION CONTROL for sale in Wallaceburg, ON

2017 Dodge Journey

CVP/SE CRUISE CONTROL | BLUETOOTH | PREMIUM CLOTH SEATS | TRACTION CONTROL
$20,977 + tax & lic
63,139KM
Grey
Riverview GM

Wallaceburg, ON

Used 2010 Dodge Journey SE for sale in Windsor, ON

2010 Dodge Journey

SE
SOLD
220,145KM
Black
Select Auto Sales

Windsor, ON

Used 2009 Dodge Journey SXT for sale in Windsor, ON

2009 Dodge Journey

SXT
$6,995 + tax & lic
201,201KM
Silver
Select Auto Sales

Windsor, ON

Used 2012 Dodge Journey SXT for sale in Windsor, ON

2012 Dodge Journey

SXT
$8,595 + tax & lic
219,887KM
Gray
Select Auto Sales

Windsor, ON

Used 2015 Dodge Journey SE for sale in Leamington, ON

2015 Dodge Journey

SE
$12,900 + tax & lic
182,630KM
Black
Belle River Auto Centre

Leamington, ON

Used 2009 Dodge Journey AWD 4dr R/T for sale in Windsor, ON

2009 Dodge Journey

AWD 4dr R/T
$6,400 + tax & lic
252,000KM
Silver
Auto Nation Car Sales

Windsor, ON

Used 2013 Dodge Journey SXT | NO ACCIDENTS | GREAT SHAPE for sale in Windsor, ON

2013 Dodge Journey

SXT | NO ACCIDENTS | GREAT SHAPE
$10,995 + tax & lic
132,148KM
White
Windsor Chrysler Superstore

Windsor, ON

Used 2012 Dodge Journey SXT | LOW KM | NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Windsor, ON

2012 Dodge Journey

SXT | LOW KM | NO ACCIDENTS
$11,995 + tax & lic
100,108KM
Grey
Windsor Chrysler Superstore

Windsor, ON

