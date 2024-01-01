ad: buy_header
New and Used Dodge Journey for Sale in Essex, ON
Showing 1-22 of 22
2015 Dodge Journey
SXT-V6-7PASS-NO HST TO A MAX OF $2000 LTD TIME ONL
$13,888 + tax & lic
126,053KM
Gray
Fusion Auto Sales
Tilbury, ON
Buy From Home Options
ad: buy_incontent_1
2015 Dodge Journey
SXT
$15,660 + tax & lic
101,990KM
Silver
2018 Dodge Journey
GT
$15,994 + tax & lic
150,990KM
Grey
2010 Dodge Journey
SXT
$4,995 + tax & lic
168,241KM
Brilliant black crystal pearl
ad: buy_incontent_2
2012 Dodge Journey
SXT 2YR 40,000 KMS WARRANTY
$8,999 + tax & lic
162,634KM
White
Pre Owned Car Shop
Belle River, ON
2013 Dodge Journey
SXT/Crew TRISH
$12,988 + tax & lic
98,801KM
Black
ad: buy_incontent_3
2016 Dodge Journey
CVP/SE Plus THIRD ROW SEATING!!!
$15,999 + tax & lic
128,042KM
Grey
AutoMax Sarnia
Sarnia, ON
Buy From Home Options
2017 Dodge Journey
CVP/SE CRUISE CONTROL | BLUETOOTH | PREMIUM CLOTH SEATS | TRACTION CONTROL
$20,977 + tax & lic
63,139KM
Grey
Riverview GM
Wallaceburg, ON
ad: buy_incontent_4
2009 Dodge Journey
AWD 4dr R/T
$6,400 + tax & lic
252,000KM
Silver
Auto Nation Car Sales
Windsor, ON
Buy From Home Options
ad: buy_incontent_5
2013 Dodge Journey
SXT | NO ACCIDENTS | GREAT SHAPE
$10,995 + tax & lic
132,148KM
White
2012 Dodge Journey
SXT | LOW KM | NO ACCIDENTS
$11,995 + tax & lic
100,108KM
Grey