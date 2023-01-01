$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
647-792-1225
2010 Subaru Forester
2.5X Premium Pano-Nav-Certified and Serviced
Location
UR Ride
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9543415
- Stock #: AH793845
- VIN: JF2SH6CC7AH793845
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 127,711 KM
Vehicle Description
Well Equipped - Super Clean
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Power Seat
Titan Alloy Wheels
Multi Function Steering Wheel
Bluetooth Telematics
Keyless Remote Entry
All servicing items up to date.
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member
Vehicle Features
