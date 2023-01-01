Menu
2010 Subaru Forester

127,711 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

UR Ride

647-792-1225

2.5X Premium Pano-Nav-Certified and Serviced

Location

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

127,711KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9543415
  Stock #: AH793845
  VIN: JF2SH6CC7AH793845

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AH793845
  • Mileage 127,711 KM

Vehicle Description

Well Equipped - Super Clean 

Panoramic Sunroof 
Heated Power Seat
Titan Alloy Wheels 
Multi Function Steering Wheel 
Bluetooth Telematics 
Keyless Remote Entry 

All servicing items up to date.
Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

