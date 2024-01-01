Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2019 Subaru Forester

20,266 KM

$33,490

+ tax & licensing
2019 Subaru Forester

Limited w/ EyeSight AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Nav

2019 Subaru Forester

Limited w/ EyeSight AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Nav

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,490

+ taxes & licensing

20,266KM
Used
VIN JF2SKEUC9KH512981

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 20,266 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Power Tailgate

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Rearview Camera
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Reverse Automatic Braking

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
Pre-Collision Braking
Blind-spot detection
High Beam Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Harman Kardon Audio System
pre-collision throttle management
EyeSight driver assist technology
Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection
Power Adjustable Driver Seat w/ Memory Function
Proximity Key w/ Push-button Start
Lane Departure and Sway Warning w/ Lane Keep Assist
8” Infotainment Touchscreen

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-XXXX

647-559-3297

$33,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2019 Subaru Forester