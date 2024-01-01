Menu
<p>FINANCE FROM 9.9%   </p><p>LOW, LOW KM !!!   Fully loaded, cold a/c, Navi, Backup Cam, Pano-Roof, all fact options. Looks & runs excellent. CERTIFIED.  FIRM PRICE.     </p><p>Also avail. 2015 BMW X1 28i, 156k $10990    ///    2011 BMW X5, 157k $8990     </p><p>Over 20 SUVs in stock</p>

2013 BMW X3

107,079 KM

$11,990

+ tax & licensing
2013 BMW X3

AWD 4dr 28i Navi/Backup Cam

2013 BMW X3

AWD 4dr 28i Navi/Backup Cam

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
107,079KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5uxwx9c58d0d03252

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Grey Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 107,079 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 9.9%   

LOW, LOW KM !!!   Fully loaded, cold a/c, Navi, Backup Cam, Pano-Roof, all fact options. Looks & runs excellent. CERTIFIED.  FIRM PRICE.     

Also avail. 2015 BMW X1 28i, 156k $10990    ///    2011 BMW X5, 157k $8990     

Over 20 SUVs in stock

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Cargo shade
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2013 BMW X3