$11,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-740-3737
2013 Ford Escape
SE 4 Dr Auto 4WD
Location
High Cliff Motors Ltd.
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
416-740-3737
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$11,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9379543
- Stock #: 100952
- VIN: 1FMCU9G91DUB57539
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 166,472 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Ford Escape SE 4WD 4 Dr Auto V6 SUV Alloy Wheels Heated Seats Bluetooth Fog Light Certified
Check our Inventory http://www.highcliffmotors.com ALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE... BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPT, CASH INCOME/ SELF EMPLOYED,The vehicle come with free history report,The vehicle comes with certified No Extra charges,No Hidden fees Open 7 Days a Week Monday to Saturday 10AM to 8PM Sunday 12PM to 4PM
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.