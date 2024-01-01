$14,990+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Escape
4WD 4dr SE Sport w/Navi
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
$14,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 121,035 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 8.9%
Fully loaded, Sport/paddle shift, Navi, Backup Cam, Apple Car play, Sat. Sirius, Bluetooth, Axillary, p/heated seats, heated mirrors, 19 inch wheels, fogs, power gate & more. Runs excellent. New tires & brakes. CERTIFIED. REDUCED & FIRM PRICE.
Also avail. 2016 Escape TITANIUM, 164k $12990 /// 2016 Escape SE 4WD, 165k $11800
Over 20 SUVs in stock
