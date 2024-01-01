Menu
Fully loaded, Sport/paddle shift, Navi, Backup Cam,  Apple Car play, Sat. Sirius, Bluetooth, Axillary, p/heated seats, heated mirrors, 19 inch wheels, fogs, power gate & more. Runs excellent. New tires & brakes. CERTIFIED. REDUCED & FIRM PRICE.      

Also avail. 2016 Escape TITANIUM, 164k $12990      ///    2016 Escape SE 4WD, 165k $11800        

Over 20 SUVs in stock

121,035 KM

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
121,035KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 121,035 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully loaded, Sport/paddle shift, Navi, Backup Cam,  Apple Car play, Sat. Sirius, Bluetooth, Axillary, p/heated seats, heated mirrors, 19 inch wheels, fogs, power gate & more. Runs excellent. New tires & brakes. CERTIFIED. REDUCED & FIRM PRICE.      

Also avail. 2016 Escape TITANIUM, 164k $12990      ///    2016 Escape SE 4WD, 165k $11800        

Over 20 SUVs in stock

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

