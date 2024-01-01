Menu
<p>FINANCE FROM 8.9%  </p><p>Loaded, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, Sat. Sirius, remote start, cruise & more. Custom bumpers & wheels. Super clean interior, runs like new. CERTIFIED.    </p><p>Also avail. 2017 Ram 1500 Outdoorsman 3.6L, only 50k $22500     </p>

171,225 KM

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

171,225KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1ftfx1ef1hfc46959

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 171,225 KM

FINANCE FROM 8.9%  

Loaded, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, Sat. Sirius, remote start, cruise & more. Custom bumpers & wheels. Super clean interior, runs like new. CERTIFIED.    

Also avail. 2017 Ram 1500 Outdoorsman 3.6L, only 50k $22500     

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty Available

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Conventional Spare Tire

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
