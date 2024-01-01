Menu
<p>ONLY 50415 km !!!   FINANCING AVAIL.     </p><p> Fully loaded, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, Sat. Sirius, heated seats/steering wheel, remote start, keyless, 20 inch rims. Great fuel economy. PREVIOUS INSURANCE RIDE OFF.  Had an accident in 2018. Branded title as REBUILT. Drives excellent, very economical. $1500 service done & ready 2 go. CERTIFIED.           </p><p>Also avail.  2018 Ram1500 Tradesman Crew Cab 3.0 diesel, 251k $14800    ///      2017 Ford F-150 SuperCab 163 XL, 171k $22500   </p>

2017 RAM 1500

50,415 KM

$22,500

+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 1500

4WD Quad Cab 140.5" Outdoorsman

2017 RAM 1500

4WD Quad Cab 140.5" Outdoorsman

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,500

+ taxes & licensing

50,415KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7GG2HS540681

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 50,415 KM

ONLY 50415 km !!!   FINANCING AVAIL.     

 Fully loaded, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, Sat. Sirius, heated seats/steering wheel, remote start, keyless, 20 inch rims. Great fuel economy. PREVIOUS INSURANCE RIDE OFF.  Had an accident in 2018. Branded title as REBUILT. Drives excellent, very economical. $1500 service done & ready 2 go. CERTIFIED.           

Also avail.  2018 Ram1500 Tradesman Crew Cab 3.0 diesel, 251k $14800    ///      2017 Ford F-150 SuperCab 163" XL, 171k $22500   

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
$22,500

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2017 RAM 1500