$10,600+ taxes & licensing
2018 BMW X1
Xdrive28i Sports Activity Vehicle
2018 BMW X1
Xdrive28i Sports Activity Vehicle
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
$10,600
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 208,567 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 6.99%
NO ACCIDENTS. Fully loaded, Pano-Roof, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Sat. Sirius, Axillary, USB, heated/power seats, heated steering wheel, power gate, keyless entry. Comes with one key/fobs. Looks & runs excellent. Price includes new water pump, new brakes, suspension, Michelin tires, oil/filter. $1800 service. CERTIFIED. REDUCED & FIRM PRICE.
Also avail. 2017 BMW X1 xDrive, 158k $12990
Vehicle Features
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416-823-2403
Alternate NumbersOffice/Fax: 416-233-2470
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416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)