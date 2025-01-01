Menu
FINANCE, OR LEASE TO OWN, FROM 5.99%  

REDUCED !!! NO ACCIDENTS, ZERO RUST, SERVICE RECORDS. 3 pass. Cold a/c, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, all power, keyless entry. Professionally isolated cargo, with heating & cooling system. MUST SEE. Drives solid, repainted, original colour is white. $1000 safety service included. CERTIFIED.

2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

174,455 KM

$30,990

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500 High Roof 170 EXT

13054031

2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2500 High Roof 170 EXT

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
174,455KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WD3BE8CD7JP614708

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 174,455 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE, OR LEASE TO OWN, FROM 5.99%  

REDUCED !!! NO ACCIDENTS, ZERO RUST, SERVICE RECORDS. 3 pass. Cold a/c, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, all power, keyless entry. Professionally isolated cargo, with heating & cooling system. MUST SEE. Drives solid, repainted, original colour is white. $1000 safety service included. CERTIFIED.   

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Seating

Cloth Seats

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
$30,990

+ taxes & licensing>

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter