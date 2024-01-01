Menu
<p class=western style=line-height: 108%; margin-bottom: 0.28cm;><span style=color: #000000;>2014 Subaru Impreza, 4 cylinder 2.0L engine with automatic transmission with paddle shifters and all wheel drive. Air conditioning, heated front seats, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, Dual front impact airbags, Side airbags, Cruise control, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pioneer car stereo with aftermarket backup camera. 9</span><span style=color: #000000;>3</span><span style=color: #000000;>k KM Asking $12,995. </span></p>

93,659 KM

Details Description Features

Auto Choice 417

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

613-425-2225

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

93,659KM
Used
VIN JF1GPAC64E8251215

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 93,659 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

