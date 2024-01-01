2015 Honda CR-V

Menu
2015 Honda CRV LX, 4 cylinder 2.4L engine with automatic transmission. Black cloth heated seats, power doors and power windows, power mirrors, multi function steering wheel with cruise control and Bluetooth connectivity. 17" Alloy wheels and 2 sets of tires. 163k KM. Asking $14,495. Rebuilt Title

Auto Choice 417

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

613-425-2225

Used
VIN 2HKRM3H35FH003225

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 163,887 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Honda CRV LX, 4 cylinder 2.4L engine with automatic transmission. Black cloth heated seats, power doors and power windows, power mirrors, multi function steering wheel with cruise control and Bluetooth connectivity. 17” Alloy wheels and 2 sets of tires. 163k KM. Asking $14,495. Rebuilt Title

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

