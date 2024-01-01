$14,495+ tax & licensing
2015 Honda CR-V
LX
Location
Auto Choice 417
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1
613-425-2225
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
163,887KM
Used
VIN 2HKRM3H35FH003225
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 163,887 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Honda CRV LX, 4 cylinder 2.4L engine with automatic transmission. Black cloth heated seats, power doors and power windows, power mirrors, multi function steering wheel with cruise control and Bluetooth connectivity. 17” Alloy wheels and 2 sets of tires. 163k KM. Asking $14,495. Rebuilt Title
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Auto Choice 417
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1
