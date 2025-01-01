$19,988+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford F-150
STX/Sport 3.7L V6 1 Owner 3 Seater Only 79000 KMS
2014 Ford F-150
STX/Sport 3.7L V6 1 Owner 3 Seater Only 79000 KMS
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
519-335-6565
Certified
$19,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 79,265 KM
Vehicle Description
A beautiful condition and 1-owner, 2014 F-150 regular cab/short box 4X2 truck that is powered by a 3.7L V6 engine and automatic transmission. STX/ Sport package optioned with colour matched bumpers. Remote start was added at the Ford dealership for the owner. Rear sliding window. Bluetooth, CD player and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Cruise control, tilt steering and air conditioning. A hard folding tonneau cover, and plastic box liner were added to the 6 1/2-foot length box. A must-see F-150.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Pentastic Motors
Email Pentastic Motors
Pentastic Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-335-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-335-6565