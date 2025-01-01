2014 Ford F-150

Menu
<p>A beautiful condition and 1-owner, 2014 F-150 regular cab/short box 4X2 truck that is powered by a 3.7L V6 engine and automatic transmission. STX/ Sport package optioned with colour matched bumpers. Remote start was added at the Ford dealership for the owner. Rear sliding window. Bluetooth, CD player and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Cruise control, tilt steering and air conditioning. A hard folding tonneau cover, and plastic box liner were added to the 6 1/2-foot length box. A must-see F-150.</p><p>** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com</p>

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

VIN 1FTMF1CM6EKG00800

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 79,265 KM

Vehicle Description

A beautiful condition and 1-owner, 2014 F-150 regular cab/short box 4X2 truck that is powered by a 3.7L V6 engine and automatic transmission. STX/ Sport package optioned with colour matched bumpers. Remote start was added at the Ford dealership for the owner. Rear sliding window. Bluetooth, CD player and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Cruise control, tilt steering and air conditioning. A hard folding tonneau cover, and plastic box liner were added to the 6 1/2-foot length box. A must-see F-150.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty Available

Split Bench Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
