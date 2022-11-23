$47,988+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-335-6565
2019 RAM 1500
Sport Leather 1 Owner Well Maintained Only 35000KM
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
519-335-6565
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$47,988
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9383071
- Stock #: 863428
- VIN: 1C6SRFTT5KN863428
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 35,334 KM
Vehicle Description
1 owner 2019 Ram 1500 Sport with only 35000 KMS on the odometer. Numerous service records and rust protection reports on Carfax report. 5.7 Hemi powered and 4-wheel drive. Heated and cooled leather seats and a heated steering wheel. Bluetooth and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Remote start, power adjust pedals, back-up camera and both front and rear park assist. Built-in electric brake controller and a power rear sliding window. Step bars. A tonneau cover and Bedrug were added to the 6-foot 4-inch length box. A must see well optioned and low mileage 2019 Ram.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 5.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.