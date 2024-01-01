Menu
Nice, yet bold- Warlock Package. Locally owned and well maintained. Has all the features you need in a truck. includes back rack, beefy tires, dual exhaust and so much more! Take a look at all the pictures for options or stop by our new location- 469 Kingsway.. Home of the lowest interest rates, 90 days NO payments and Youre APPROVED!

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

74,600 KM

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
SLT

Driving Forward Auto Group

894 Kingsway, Greater Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-626-5129

74,600KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7GT2MS594985

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 74,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Nice, yet bold- Warlock Package. Locally owned and well maintained. Has all the features you need in a truck. includes back rack, beefy tires, dual exhaust and so much more! Take a look at all the pictures for options or stop by our new location- 469 Kingsway.. Home of the lowest interest rates, 90 days NO payments and You're APPROVED!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

