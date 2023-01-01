Menu
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

82,281 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

905-309-3356

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Silverado Custom

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Silverado Custom

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9

905-309-3356

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

82,281KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9564322
  Stock #: P048AA
  VIN: 1GCVKPEC8JZ249865

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sport Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 82,281 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

Wills Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

337 Main St East, Grimsby, ON L3M 5N9

