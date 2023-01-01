2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 8 2 , 2 8 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9564322

9564322 Stock #: P048AA

P048AA VIN: 1GCVKPEC8JZ249865

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Sport Red

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 82,281 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.