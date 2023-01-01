Menu
2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

48,400 KM

Details Description Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

SL550 Clean Carfax/ Low KM/

2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

SL550 Clean Carfax/ Low KM/

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

48,400KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10430712
  • VIN: WDBSK71F07F124144

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 48,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the timeless 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL550, a luxurious convertible with only 48,500 kilometers on the odometer. This exceptional SL550 is now available at our dealership, and it represents the perfect blend of style, performance, and sophistication.

 

The 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL550 is a true classic, renowned for its elegant design and powerful performance. With its potent engine, this convertible delivers a thrilling driving experience, offering both speed and refinement in one exquisite package.

 

Drop the top and embrace the open road in style. The SL550's retractable hardtop ensures that you can enjoy the wind in your hair and the sun on your face at the touch of a button. Whether you're cruising along coastal highways or exploring scenic routes, this convertible adds an element of glamour to every drive.

 

Step inside the impeccably crafted cabin, and you'll find a world of luxury and comfort. Premium materials, plush leather seats, and advanced technology create an environment that's both inviting and sophisticated. The SL550 offers a level of refinement that only Mercedes-Benz can provide.

 

Don't miss the opportunity to own the 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL550, a convertible that exemplifies the brand's commitment to excellence. Visit our dealership today to explore its features and experience firsthand why the SL550 is a symbol of luxury and performance. This is your chance to own a classic Mercedes-Benz that combines timeless elegance with modern comforts.

 

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

 

 

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

 

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

 

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

 

 

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

 

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

 

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Convertible Hardtop
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Royal City Fine Cars

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

