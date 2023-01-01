$34,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-823-2277
2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
SL550 Clean Carfax/ Low KM/
Location
Royal City Fine Cars
10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9
519-823-2277
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10430712
- VIN: WDBSK71F07F124144
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 48,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the timeless 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL550, a luxurious convertible with only 48,500 kilometers on the odometer. This exceptional SL550 is now available at our dealership, and it represents the perfect blend of style, performance, and sophistication.
The 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL550 is a true classic, renowned for its elegant design and powerful performance. With its potent engine, this convertible delivers a thrilling driving experience, offering both speed and refinement in one exquisite package.
Drop the top and embrace the open road in style. The SL550's retractable hardtop ensures that you can enjoy the wind in your hair and the sun on your face at the touch of a button. Whether you're cruising along coastal highways or exploring scenic routes, this convertible adds an element of glamour to every drive.
Step inside the impeccably crafted cabin, and you'll find a world of luxury and comfort. Premium materials, plush leather seats, and advanced technology create an environment that's both inviting and sophisticated. The SL550 offers a level of refinement that only Mercedes-Benz can provide.
Don't miss the opportunity to own the 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL550, a convertible that exemplifies the brand's commitment to excellence. Visit our dealership today to explore its features and experience firsthand why the SL550 is a symbol of luxury and performance. This is your chance to own a classic Mercedes-Benz that combines timeless elegance with modern comforts.
Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!
With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!
COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!
The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!
We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!
CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!
We want your TRADE-INS!
We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Royal City Fine Cars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.