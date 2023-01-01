$3,500+ tax & licensing
2008 Chevrolet Equinox
SOLD AS IS – NOT INSPECTED
271,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9692125
- Stock #: 23T2043
- VIN: 2CNDL33F886329294
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23T2043
- Mileage 271,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Exterior
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Windows
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Seating
Leather Interior
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
