Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Chevrolet Equinox

271,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

AutoMarket

519-767-0007

Contact Seller
2008 Chevrolet Equinox

2008 Chevrolet Equinox

SOLD AS IS – NOT INSPECTED

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Chevrolet Equinox

SOLD AS IS – NOT INSPECTED

Location

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

519-767-0007

  1. 9692125
  2. 9692125
  3. 9692125
  4. 9692125
  5. 9692125
  6. 9692125
  7. 9692125
  8. 9692125
  9. 9692125
  10. 9692125
  11. 9692125
  12. 9692125
  13. 9692125
  14. 9692125
  15. 9692125
  16. 9692125
  17. 9692125
  18. 9692125
  19. 9692125
  20. 9692125
  21. 9692125
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
271,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9692125
  • Stock #: 23T2043
  • VIN: 2CNDL33F886329294

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23T2043
  • Mileage 271,000 KM

Vehicle Description

OMVIC disclaimer: This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested or certified and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. For full description of OMVIC rules and regulations please visit www.omvic.on.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Sunroof
Rear Defrost

Seating

Leather Interior

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoMarket

2015 Volkswagen GTI ...
 204,000 KM
$15,800 + tax & lic
2008 Chevrolet Equin...
 271,000 KM
$3,500 + tax & lic
2009 Saturn Vue XR C...
 135,000 KM
$9,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoMarket

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoMarket

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

Call Dealer

519-767-XXXX

(click to show)

519-767-0007

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory