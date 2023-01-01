Menu
2011 Ford Ranger

114,485 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Linwood Auto Sales

1-866-635-2828

2011 Ford Ranger

2011 Ford Ranger

4WD SuperCab 126" Sport

2011 Ford Ranger

4WD SuperCab 126" Sport

Location

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-866-635-2828

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

114,485KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9980345
  • Stock #: 5669
  • VIN: 1FTLR4FE1BPA03318

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 114,485 KM

Vehicle Description

Coming soon. Like new. Low km's. 4.0 Litre V6. Automatic. 4x4. AC. Tow package. Fog lights. Trailer hitch. Soft tonneau cover. Rear sliding window. Rustproofed. Last year for this truck. Getting difficult to find with these low km's and in this condition. These trucks are known for their tremendous reliability and longevity. Built Ford tough. No disappointments here. More pictures to follow when it arrives. 

LINWOOD AUTO SALES OFFERS BETTER QUALITY, BETTER VALUE AND BETTER SERVICE TO OUR VALUED CUSTOMERS. OUR DEALERSHIP WORKS HARD TO MEET AND EXCEED YOUR EXPECTATIONS. WE WANT YOUR BUYING EXPERIENCE TO BE A PLEASURE. CHECK OUT OUR MANY EXCELLENT REVIEWS FROM VERY HAPPY CUSTOMERS. 

WE INCLUDE PROPER CERTIFICATION, PROFESSIONAL DETAILING, OIL CHANGE, FULL SERVICE, FREE CARPROOF HISTORY REPORT AND MORE. OUR OLD SCHOOL DEALERSHIP HAS NO EXTRA FEES AND CHARGES. ONLY HST AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA.

WE OFFER MANY EXCELLENT WARRANTY PROGRAMS FOR GREATLY DISCOUNTED PRICES. CALL 1-866-635-2828 OR EMAIL contact@linwoodauto.ca  CALL TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Air Conditioning
Folding Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Power Outlet

