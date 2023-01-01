$18,995+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford Ranger
4WD SuperCab 126" Sport
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 114,485 KM
Vehicle Description
Coming soon. Like new. Low km's. 4.0 Litre V6. Automatic. 4x4. AC. Tow package. Fog lights. Trailer hitch. Soft tonneau cover. Rear sliding window. Rustproofed. Last year for this truck. Getting difficult to find with these low km's and in this condition. These trucks are known for their tremendous reliability and longevity. Built Ford tough. No disappointments here. More pictures to follow when it arrives.
LINWOOD AUTO SALES OFFERS BETTER QUALITY, BETTER VALUE AND BETTER SERVICE TO OUR VALUED CUSTOMERS. OUR DEALERSHIP WORKS HARD TO MEET AND EXCEED YOUR EXPECTATIONS. WE WANT YOUR BUYING EXPERIENCE TO BE A PLEASURE. CHECK OUT OUR MANY EXCELLENT REVIEWS FROM VERY HAPPY CUSTOMERS.
WE INCLUDE PROPER CERTIFICATION, PROFESSIONAL DETAILING, OIL CHANGE, FULL SERVICE, FREE CARPROOF HISTORY REPORT AND MORE. OUR OLD SCHOOL DEALERSHIP HAS NO EXTRA FEES AND CHARGES. ONLY HST AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA.
WE OFFER MANY EXCELLENT WARRANTY PROGRAMS FOR GREATLY DISCOUNTED PRICES. CALL 1-866-635-2828 OR EMAIL contact@linwoodauto.ca CALL TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS.
