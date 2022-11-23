Menu
2015 BMW 5 Series

139,810 KM

Details Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

528i xDrive

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

139,810KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9359317
  • Stock #: 143833
  • VIN: WBA5A7C53FG143833

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 139,810 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Power Sunroof
tinted windows
Halogen Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
All Equipped
Fully loaded
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

