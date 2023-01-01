Menu
2016 Chevrolet Cruze

106,487 KM

Details Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Limited LT

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

106,487KM
Used
  • VIN: 1G1PE5SB7G7177103

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 106,487 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Climate Control
Reclining Seats
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

