Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Chevrolet Malibu

158,742 KM

Details Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Malibu

2016 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

  1. 9359323
  2. 9359323
  3. 9359323
  4. 9359323
  5. 9359323
  6. 9359323
  7. 9359323
  8. 9359323
  9. 9359323
  10. 9359323
  11. 9359323
  12. 9359323
  13. 9359323
  14. 9359323
  15. 9359323
  16. 9359323
  17. 9359323
  18. 9359323
  19. 9359323
  20. 9359323
  21. 9359323
  22. 9359323
  23. 9359323
Contact Seller

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

158,742KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9359323
  • Stock #: 189851
  • VIN: 1G1ZE5ST8GF189851

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 189851
  • Mileage 158,742 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Power Antenna
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Reclining Seats
All Equipped
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverside Auto Sales

2019 Honda Civic EX
 47,564 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Malib...
 158,742 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2013 Mazda MAZDA3 i ...
 141,488 KM
$12,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

Call Dealer

519-822-XXXX

(click to show)

519-822-2227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory