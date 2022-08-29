2016 Porsche 911

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$189,995 + taxes & licensing 6 7 , 3 9 3 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9034669

9034669 VIN: WP0AD2A95GS166126

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 67,393 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Rear Parking Aid Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Convenience Keyless Entry Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Comfort Climate Control Seating Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bucket Seats Additional Features Wheel Locks Turbocharged Active suspension Bluetooth Connection Headlights-Auto-Leveling

