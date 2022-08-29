Menu
2016 Porsche 911

67,393 KM

$189,995

+ tax & licensing
Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

2016 Porsche 911

2016 Porsche 911

Turbo S PDK, Aerokit, Accident Free

2016 Porsche 911

Turbo S PDK, Aerokit, Accident Free

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

67,393KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9034669
  • VIN: WP0AD2A95GS166126

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 67,393 KM

Vehicle Description

 

250 Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK)

342 Seat heating

345 Steering wheel heating

429 20-inch 911 Turbo wheel

581 Luggage net passenger footwell

583 Smoking package

630 Light Design Package

653 Electric slide/tilt glass sunroof

658 Power Steering Plus

748 Electric folding exterior mirrors

844 Multifunction steering wheel

AZ Leather interior in Black

EEN Aluminium brushed interior package (with leather interior/with PDK)

N0 Agate Grey Metallic

P3L Premium Plus Package

XAF Aerokit Turbo

XAJ Side Skirts Painted

XWL Extended interior package Sports seat Plus backrests in leather

XYE Centre console trim Aluminium brushed

 

 

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

 

 

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

 

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

 

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

 

 

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

 

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

 

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Climate Control
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Active suspension
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

