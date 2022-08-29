$189,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-823-2277
2016 Porsche 911
Turbo S PDK, Aerokit, Accident Free
Location
Royal City Fine Cars
10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9034669
- VIN: WP0AD2A95GS166126
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 67,393 KM
Vehicle Description
250 Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK)
342 Seat heating
345 Steering wheel heating
429 20-inch 911 Turbo wheel
581 Luggage net passenger footwell
583 Smoking package
630 Light Design Package
653 Electric slide/tilt glass sunroof
658 Power Steering Plus
748 Electric folding exterior mirrors
844 Multifunction steering wheel
AZ Leather interior in Black
EEN Aluminium brushed interior package (with leather interior/with PDK)
N0 Agate Grey Metallic
P3L Premium Plus Package
XAF Aerokit Turbo
XAJ Side Skirts Painted
XWL Extended interior package Sports seat Plus backrests in leather
XYE Centre console trim Aluminium brushed
Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!
With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!
COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!
The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!
We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!
CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!
We want your TRADE-INS!
We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
