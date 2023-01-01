2017 Mitsubishi Outlander

$20,900 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9899861

9899861 Stock #: 23N2095

23N2095 VIN: JA4JZ3AX1HZ603497

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23N2095

Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS HEATED FRONT SEATS Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost MOONROOF Comfort Dual Climate Control Seating 7 PASSENGER Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features AWD BACKUP SENSORS Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.