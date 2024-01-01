Menu
WOW $120 K MSRP.

Unheard of options on this 2013 Porsche Cayenne Diesel.

Premium plus package.

PCCB - Carbon ceramic brakes !

Air Suspension with PASM.

18 Way sport seats with heating and cooling.

Carbon fibre steering wheel with heat.

Carbon fibre interior package.

Adaptive Cruise control.

Factory running boards.

Porsche Intelligent Performance.

Burmester Sound System.

Porsche Rear Seat Entertainment with two screens

Porsche Entry and Drive.

Thermally and Noise Insulated Privacy Glass

Exterior Package in Black (High Gloss)

Power Tilt / Slide Moonroof

Trailer Hitch without Hitch Ball

19-Inch Cayenne Design II Wheel

Two owners from new.

Extensive service history.

Truly a Unicorn Porsche Cayenne Diesel.

** Appointments are mandatory as most of our inventory is stored off site ** Unless stated otherwise all our vehicles come Ontario Safety Certified with a 30 day Dealer guarantee as well as a complimentary Carfax report. There are no hidden fees. Competitive financing rates are available for most of our vehicles and extended warranties are also available through Lubrico Canada. You can find us at 12993 Steeles Avenue, Halton Hills, just west of Trafalgar Road near the Toronto Premium Outlet Mall. Located beside Mississauga, we are easily accessed from the Trafalgar Road exit of Hwy 401. We have been proudly serving the GTA area including Milton, Georgetown, Halton Hills, Acton, Erin, Brampton Mississauga, Toronto, and the surrounding areas for over 20 years. Please visit or website at www.bulletproofauto.ca for videos of our inventory. If we dont have exactly what youre looking for, we will find it. Also please take the time to research our Google and Facebook reviews. We pride ourselves in exceptional customer service and will always strive to provide our customers with a unique and personal car buying experience.  Bulletproof Auto Sales. Aim Higher.

2013 Porsche Cayenne

212,273 KM

$34,998

+ tax & licensing
2013 Porsche Cayenne

AWD 4DR DIESEL

2013 Porsche Cayenne

AWD 4DR DIESEL

Location

Bulletproof Auto Sales

12993 Steeles Ave, Halton Hills, ON L0P 1E0

905-875-0715

$34,998

+ taxes & licensing

212,273KM
Used
VIN WP1AF2A29DLA38828

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 212,273 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW $120 K MSRP.

Unheard of options on this 2013 Porsche Cayenne Diesel.

Premium plus package.

PCCB - Carbon ceramic brakes !

Air Suspension with PASM.

18 Way sport seats with heating and cooling.

Carbon fibre steering wheel with heat.

Carbon fibre interior package.

Adaptive Cruise control.

Factory running boards.

Porsche Intelligent Performance.

Burmester Sound System.

Porsche Rear Seat Entertainment with two screens

Porsche Entry and Drive.

Thermally and Noise Insulated Privacy Glass

Exterior Package in Black (High Gloss)

Power Tilt / Slide Moonroof

Trailer Hitch without Hitch Ball

19-Inch Cayenne Design II Wheel

Two owners from new.

Extensive service history.

Truly a Unicorn Porsche Cayenne Diesel.

** Appointments are mandatory as most of our inventory is stored off site ** Unless stated otherwise all our vehicles come Ontario Safety Certified with a 30 day Dealer guarantee as well as a complimentary Carfax report. There are no hidden fees. Competitive financing rates are available for most of our vehicles and extended warranties are also available through Lubrico Canada. You can find us at 12993 Steeles Avenue, Halton Hills, just west of Trafalgar Road near the Toronto Premium Outlet Mall. Located beside Mississauga, we are easily accessed from the Trafalgar Road exit of Hwy 401. We have been proudly serving the GTA area including Milton, Georgetown, Halton Hills, Acton, Erin, Brampton Mississauga, Toronto, and the surrounding areas for over 20 years. Please visit or website at www.bulletproofauto.ca for videos of our inventory. If we don't have exactly what you're looking for, we will find it. Also please take the time to research our Google and Facebook reviews. We pride ourselves in exceptional customer service and will always strive to provide our customers with a unique and personal car buying experience.  Bulletproof Auto Sales. Aim Higher.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Double wishbone front suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Trailer hitch prep

Interior

rear window defogger
HomeLink Garage Door Opener
(2) front/(2) rear cupholders
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
COMPASS DISPLAY
Refrigerated glove compartment

Safety

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Front side-impact airbags
Electric parking brake
ISOFIX child seat anchor prep -inc: all passenger seating
Dual front airbags w/passenger sensor

Exterior

Auto ON/OFF Headlights
Front fog lights

Additional Features

coolant temp
speedometer
outside temp
fuel level
oil temp
TIME
LED turn signals
REAR SIDE-IMPACT AIRBAGS
18 collapsible spare tire
Anti-theft system -inc: passenger compartment monitor
Preparation for mobile phone
Tire sealing compound w/electric air compressor
Halogen headlights -inc: auto levelling
Headlight assistant
Rear intermittent windshield wipers
Side air intakes painted in exterior colour
Front apron w/integrated air intakes
Rain-sensing intermittent windshield wipers w/heated washers
LED rear lights w/adaptive brake lights
Pwr windows -inc: remote for rear windows
Exhaust system w/(2) single-tube tailpipes in matte silver
Front/rear brake pad-wear sensors
Brake calipers painted in black
Electronic engine throttle w/sport button
100L fuel tank
Sport chrono pkg -inc: analog & digital stop watch on instrument panel
Speed
front seat force-limiters
front/rear door trim strips
lower centre console
gear selector trim
trim panel & front ashtray cover
programmable customized opening height
trip mileage
warnings
3-point seat belts -inc: outboard seating pre-tensioners
Black high-gloss interior pkg -inc: dashboard trim strip
Pwr tailgate -inc: auto open/close
Analog dial gauges -inc: tachometer
On-board computer -inc: digital continuous indication of total mileage
Bumper safety system -inc: (2) cross-members
(2) crush zones
3.0L 24-valve V6 turbocharged diesel engine

Bulletproof Auto Sales

Bulletproof Auto Sales

12993 Steeles Ave, Halton Hills, ON L0P 1E0
$34,998

+ taxes & licensing

Bulletproof Auto Sales

905-875-0715

2013 Porsche Cayenne