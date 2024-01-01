$34,998+ tax & licensing
Bulletproof Auto Sales
12993 Steeles Ave, Halton Hills, ON L0P 1E0
905-875-0715
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 212,273 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW $120 K MSRP.
Unheard of options on this 2013 Porsche Cayenne Diesel.
Premium plus package.
PCCB - Carbon ceramic brakes !
Air Suspension with PASM.
18 Way sport seats with heating and cooling.
Carbon fibre steering wheel with heat.
Carbon fibre interior package.
Adaptive Cruise control.
Factory running boards.
Porsche Intelligent Performance.
Burmester Sound System.
Porsche Rear Seat Entertainment with two screens
Porsche Entry and Drive.
Thermally and Noise Insulated Privacy Glass
Exterior Package in Black (High Gloss)
Power Tilt / Slide Moonroof
Trailer Hitch without Hitch Ball
19-Inch Cayenne Design II Wheel
Two owners from new.
Extensive service history.
Truly a Unicorn Porsche Cayenne Diesel.
** Appointments are mandatory as most of our inventory is stored off site ** Unless stated otherwise all our vehicles come Ontario Safety Certified with a 30 day Dealer guarantee as well as a complimentary Carfax report. There are no hidden fees. Competitive financing rates are available for most of our vehicles and extended warranties are also available through Lubrico Canada. You can find us at 12993 Steeles Avenue, Halton Hills, just west of Trafalgar Road near the Toronto Premium Outlet Mall. Located beside Mississauga, we are easily accessed from the Trafalgar Road exit of Hwy 401. We have been proudly serving the GTA area including Milton, Georgetown, Halton Hills, Acton, Erin, Brampton Mississauga, Toronto, and the surrounding areas for over 20 years. Please visit or website at www.bulletproofauto.ca for videos of our inventory. If we don't have exactly what you're looking for, we will find it. Also please take the time to research our Google and Facebook reviews. We pride ourselves in exceptional customer service and will always strive to provide our customers with a unique and personal car buying experience. Bulletproof Auto Sales. Aim Higher.
