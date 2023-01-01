Menu
2005 Toyota Corolla

134,261 KM

Details Description Features

$8,495

+ tax & licensing
$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Motors

416-270-7657

2005 Toyota Corolla

2005 Toyota Corolla

CE

2005 Toyota Corolla

CE

Location

Precision Motors

643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1

416-270-7657

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

134,261KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10547016
  • Stock #: 881
  • VIN: 2T1BR32E15C891728

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Copper
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 134,261 KM

Vehicle Description

2005 TOYOTA COROLLA  is Ready For You ! ** ACCIDENT FREE / NO RUST NO DAMAGES / PERFECT CLEAN CAR ***

2005 Toyota Corolla only134,261 km for just $8495.00. Interior has All power Options, AM/FM Radio, CD Player, comfortable Seats,  Air conditioning blows cold, Excellent Condition, Economical & Reliable sound Engine & Transmission.  The vehicle comes certified with free History Report. No Hidden Charges. Price + Tax + Licensing.

Exclusive in-House Financing is available Between Dealer & the Customer. No Banks involved! Approved on the Spot with lowest Down-Payment & Easy Affordable Monthly / Bi-Weekly Payments According To customer’s Budget.  Very Low Price. Ask about our Warranty Packages. For your peace of mind. We offer 1 to 3 years warranty at reasonable prices.

We are a Proud Member of UCDA and OMVIC Registered. Over 15 + Years of Experience in Automotive Industry. We also have Huge Inventory of Certified Imported / Domestic Vehicles to choose from Honda, Toyota, Mazda, Nissan, Ford, Dodge, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Chrysler and many more Makes and Models to suit your style, comfort and needs. We are open 7 days a week.

To view latest inventory, please visit our website at www.precisionmotorsltd.com

Like our Facebook page today, to view latest inventory & customer's testimonial videos visit www.facebook.com/precisionmotorsltd

This vehicle can only be viewed or test-driven by appointment.

For appointments, call INAM today, at 416-270-7657

Toll Free : 1 (877) 960-1826

Email us at : inamq@hotmail.com

visit our website at: www.precisionmotorsltd.com

ADDRESS: 643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton ON L8H 5Z1

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Child Safety Locks

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Precision Motors

Precision Motors

Precision Motors

643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1

