2005 Toyota Corolla

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $8,495 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 4 , 2 6 1 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10547016

10547016 Stock #: 881

881 VIN: 2T1BR32E15C891728

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Copper

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 134,261 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Child Safety Locks Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Warranty Warranty Available Seating Cloth Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.