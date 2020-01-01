Menu
2008 Honda Civic

***GREAT CONDITION/1 OWNER/ONLY 165000 KMS***

2008 Honda Civic

***GREAT CONDITION/1 OWNER/ONLY 165000 KMS***

Location

Adam's Fine Cars Inc

95 Queenston Rd, Hamilton, ON L8K 1G1

905-547-7700

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 165,000KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4447026
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR GOOD AND BAD CREDIT, RATES FROM 4.99% O.A.C. Vehicle comes with complete inspection, safety certification, carfax report and 2 sets of tires, all season tires on stock alloy rims and winter tires on black steel rims. Buy with confidence, we are a OMVIC and UCDA certified registered dealer, member of the used car dealer association and better business bureau. All prices are plus HST and licensing, no hidden fees, no admin fees guaranteed. Warranties available up to 48 months.

***VIEW CARFAX AT THIS LINK***
https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=VcxyC6yFBXJpb34i0pyauPNcCWFsIpp0

This 2008 Honda Civic is in great condition inside and out, runs and drives like a new, smooth ride, clean carfax, no accidents, Ontario vehicle, only 1 previous owner. Vehicle comes with a very fuel efficient 1.8 litre 4 cylinder engine, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, air conditioning, telescopic tilt steering, CD player, keyless entry, factory alarm, alloy rims, 2 sets of wheels and much more.

For more information call 905-547-7700 or 647-895-7078 or visit us at 95 Queenston Road, Hamilton.
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Proximity Key
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Quads / Captains
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Winter Tires
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer

