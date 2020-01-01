Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR GOOD AND BAD CREDIT, RATES FROM 4.99% O.A.C. Vehicle comes with complete inspection, safety certification, carfax report and 2 sets of tires, all season tires on stock alloy rims and winter tires on black steel rims. Buy with confidence, we are a OMVIC and UCDA certified registered dealer, member of the used car dealer association and better business bureau. All prices are plus HST and licensing, no hidden fees, no admin fees guaranteed. Warranties available up to 48 months.



***VIEW CARFAX AT THIS LINK***

https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=VcxyC6yFBXJpb34i0pyauPNcCWFsIpp0



This 2008 Honda Civic is in great condition inside and out, runs and drives like a new, smooth ride, clean carfax, no accidents, Ontario vehicle, only 1 previous owner. Vehicle comes with a very fuel efficient 1.8 litre 4 cylinder engine, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, air conditioning, telescopic tilt steering, CD player, keyless entry, factory alarm, alloy rims, 2 sets of wheels and much more.



For more information call 905-547-7700 or 647-895-7078 or visit us at 95 Queenston Road, Hamilton.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

Child Seat Anchors

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Rear Head Air Bag

Anti-Theft System

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Proximity Key

Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

MP3 Player

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Folding Rear Seat

Heated Seats

Quads / Captains

Split Rear Seat

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Lumbar Support

Rear Bench Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels

Winter Tires

Rear Spoiler

Aluminum Wheels Warranty Warranty Available Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.