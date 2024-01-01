$5,495+ tax & licensing
2009 Ford Focus
4DR SDN S
Location
Auto Star Sales Ltd
252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3
289-639-6755
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 141,030 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2009 Ford Focus, a compact car that packs a punch with its efficiency, reliability, and affordability. This well-maintained sedan is ready to be your trusty companion on all your journeys, whether it's your daily commute or weekend adventures.
Priced at just $5495.00 plus tax and licensing, this 2009 Ford Focus offers unbeatable value for a reliable and efficient sedan. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a quality vehicle at an affordable price. Visit us today to test drive this Ford Focus and see why it's the perfect choice for your driving needs.
Under the hood, you'll find a fuel-efficient engine that delivers a smooth and responsive ride, making every trip a pleasure. With its compact size and nimble handling, the Focus is perfect for navigating through tight city streets and crowded parking lots with ease.
Inside, you'll find a comfortable and functional cabin designed with your convenience in mind. Equipped with features such as roll down windows, air conditioning, and an AM/FM stereo with CD player, the Focus ensures a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience.
Safety is a top priority, and this Focus comes with advanced safety features to keep you and your passengers protected on the road.
For more information give us a call at 289-639-6755 for more info! or E-mail us at autostarsalesltd@gmail.com
Experience our hassle-free buying experience and buy with confidence.
We aim to have you come in as our customer and leave as our friend.
CarFax is available in person, and a copy will also be given when sold.
Warranties are Available from 3 to 36 months for all Makes and Models!
