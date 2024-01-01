Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Introducing the 2009 Ford Focus, a compact car that packs a punch with its efficiency, reliability, and affordability. This well-maintained sedan is ready to be your trusty companion on all your journeys, whether its your daily commute or weekend adventures.</p><p>Priced at just $5495.00 plus tax and licensing, this 2009 Ford Focus offers unbeatable value for a reliable and efficient sedan. Dont miss out on this opportunity to own a quality vehicle at an affordable price. Visit us today to test drive this Ford Focus and see why its the perfect choice for your driving needs.</p><p>Under the hood, youll find a fuel-efficient engine that delivers a smooth and responsive ride, making every trip a pleasure. With its compact size and nimble handling, the Focus is perfect for navigating through tight city streets and crowded parking lots with ease.</p><p>Inside, youll find a comfortable and functional cabin designed with your convenience in mind. Equipped with features such as roll down windows, air conditioning, and an AM/FM stereo with CD player, the Focus ensures a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience.</p><p>Safety is a top priority, and this Focus comes with advanced safety features to keep you and your passengers protected on the road.</p><p>For more information give us a call at 289-639-6755 for more info! or E-mail us at autostarsalesltd@gmail.com</p><p>Experience our hassle-free buying experience and buy with confidence.</p><p>We aim to have you come in as our customer and leave as our friend.</p><p>CarFax is available in person, and a copy will also be given when sold.</p><p>Warranties are Available from 3 to 36 months for all Makes and Models! </p>

2009 Ford Focus

141,030 KM

Details Description Features

$5,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Ford Focus

4DR SDN S

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Ford Focus

4DR SDN S

Location

Auto Star Sales Ltd

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3

289-639-6755

  1. 1714978363
  2. 1714978363
  3. 1714978359
  4. 1714978359
  5. 1714978359
  6. 1714978359
  7. 1714978359
  8. 1714978359
  9. 1714978359
  10. 1714978359
  11. 1714978359
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
141,030KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FAHP34N19W154433

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 141,030 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2009 Ford Focus, a compact car that packs a punch with its efficiency, reliability, and affordability. This well-maintained sedan is ready to be your trusty companion on all your journeys, whether it's your daily commute or weekend adventures.

Priced at just $5495.00 plus tax and licensing, this 2009 Ford Focus offers unbeatable value for a reliable and efficient sedan. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a quality vehicle at an affordable price. Visit us today to test drive this Ford Focus and see why it's the perfect choice for your driving needs.

Under the hood, you'll find a fuel-efficient engine that delivers a smooth and responsive ride, making every trip a pleasure. With its compact size and nimble handling, the Focus is perfect for navigating through tight city streets and crowded parking lots with ease.

Inside, you'll find a comfortable and functional cabin designed with your convenience in mind. Equipped with features such as roll down windows, air conditioning, and an AM/FM stereo with CD player, the Focus ensures a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience.

Safety is a top priority, and this Focus comes with advanced safety features to keep you and your passengers protected on the road.

For more information give us a call at 289-639-6755 for more info! or E-mail us at autostarsalesltd@gmail.com

Experience our hassle-free buying experience and buy with confidence.

We aim to have you come in as our customer and leave as our friend.

CarFax is available in person, and a copy will also be given when sold.

Warranties are Available from 3 to 36 months for all Makes and Models! 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Star Sales Ltd

Used 2008 Hyundai Elantra GLS for sale in Hamilton, ON
2008 Hyundai Elantra GLS 206,520 KM $4,995 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Ford Escape XLT for sale in Hamilton, ON
2010 Ford Escape XLT 154,057 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 300 for sale in Hamilton, ON
2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 300 145,050 KM $9,995 + tax & lic

Email Auto Star Sales Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Star Sales Ltd

Auto Star Sales Ltd

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-639-XXXX

(click to show)

289-639-6755

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Star Sales Ltd

289-639-6755

Contact Seller
2009 Ford Focus