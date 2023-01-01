Menu
2012 Toyota Prius

96,135 KM

Details Description Features

$19,400

+ tax & licensing
$19,400

+ taxes & licensing

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

905-318-3353

2012 Toyota Prius

2012 Toyota Prius

5 dr hatch

2012 Toyota Prius

5 dr hatch

Location

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4

905-318-3353

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,400

+ taxes & licensing

96,135KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 9570997
  VIN: jtdkn3du4c5503708

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 96,135 KM

Vehicle Description

1 owner,accident free,clean carfax,safety included,no fees,nav,back-up camera,comes with all season tires on alooy rims and winter tires on rims 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Proximity Key
Wheel Covers
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4

905-318-3353

