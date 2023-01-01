$19,400+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,400
+ taxes & licensing
RDJ Auto Sales & Service
905-318-3353
2012 Toyota Prius
2012 Toyota Prius
5 dr hatch
Location
RDJ Auto Sales & Service
150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4
905-318-3353
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,400
+ taxes & licensing
96,135KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9570997
- VIN: jtdkn3du4c5503708
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 96,135 KM
Vehicle Description
1 owner,accident free,clean carfax,safety included,no fees,nav,back-up camera,comes with all season tires on alooy rims and winter tires on rims
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Proximity Key
Wheel Covers
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From RDJ Auto Sales & Service
RDJ Auto Sales & Service
150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4