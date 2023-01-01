$6,750+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2014 Chevrolet Equinox
AWD 4DR LS
2014 Chevrolet Equinox
AWD 4DR LS
Location
Stephen's AutoMall
227 John St N, Hamilton, ON L8L 4P4
647-302-0470
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,750
+ taxes & licensing
228,256KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2GNFLEEK6E6238529
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 228,256 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Stephen's AutoMall
2010 Dodge Journey FWD 4DR SXT 269,865 KM $4,750 + tax & lic
2009 Honda Civic 4dr Auto DX-G 276,674 KM $6,500 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4DR LS 228,256 KM $6,750 + tax & lic
Email Stephen's AutoMall
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stephen's AutoMall
227 John St N, Hamilton, ON L8L 4P4
Call Dealer
647-302-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$6,750
+ taxes & licensing
Stephen's AutoMall
647-302-0470
2014 Chevrolet Equinox