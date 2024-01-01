Menu
FINANCING AVAILABLE AS LOW AS 7.99% ON APPROVED CREDIT ON MOST VEHICLES. 7 MONTH/11000 km POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH A $1000. PER CLAIM LIMIT INCLUDED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE.

2015 Buick Encore

90,602 KM

Details Description

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
2015 Buick Encore

Leather**Low KMS**

2015 Buick Encore

Leather**Low KMS**

Location

Wayne's Auto World

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

905-544-5568

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
90,602KM
VIN KL4CJCSB1FB036555

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 90,602 KM

Vehicle Description

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

2015 Buick Encore