2016 Nissan Versa Note

243,747 KM

Details Features

$6,450

+ tax & licensing
Stephen's AutoMall

227 John St N, Hamilton, ON L8L 4P4

647-302-0470

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

243,747KM
Used
VIN 3N1CE2CP5GL374204

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 243,747 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

