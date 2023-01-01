Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

89,407 KM

Details Description

$36,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wayne's Auto World

905-544-5568

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Location

Wayne's Auto World

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

905-544-5568

  1. 10026027
  2. 10026027
  3. 10026027
  4. 10026027
  5. 10026027
  6. 10026027
  7. 10026027
  8. 10026027
  9. 10026027
  10. 10026027
  11. 10026027
  12. 10026027
  13. 10026027
  14. 10026027
  15. 10026027
Contact Seller

$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
89,407KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10026027
  • Stock #: 297323
  • VIN: 3GCUKREC4JG297323

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 89,407 KM

Vehicle Description

OUR VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST,FINANCING AVAILABLE AS LOW AS 7.99% ON APPROVED CREDIT ON MOST VEHICLES, COME BY IN PERSON OR BY TRUSTED AND EASY ONLINE APPLICATION. **WE ARE A PROUD MEMEBER OF UCDA ** ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=e7618860-8f22-4e62-b461-0747bd7df710&Lang=en ***7 MONTH/11000 km POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH A $1000. PER CLAIM LIMIT INCLUDED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE.***PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL***

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Wayne's Auto World

2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 89,407 KM
$36,999 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 217,336 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota Matrix B...
 233,919 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wayne's Auto World

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wayne's Auto World

Wayne's Auto World

Hamilton Parkdale Ave Location

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

Call Dealer

905-544-XXXX

(click to show)

905-544-5568

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory