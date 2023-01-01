2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$36,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 9 , 4 0 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10026027

10026027 Stock #: 297323

297323 VIN: 3GCUKREC4JG297323

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Pickup Truck

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 89,407 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.