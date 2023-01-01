Menu
2016 Chevrolet Cruze

115,368 KM

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

LT Auto BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS | BACK UP CAMERA | FWD | CRUISE CONTROL

LT Auto BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS | BACK UP CAMERA | FWD | CRUISE CONTROL

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

115,368KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9488602
  • Stock #: 16-93136JB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 115,368 KM

Vehicle Description

Affordability, efficiency, and reliability are three main words that pop up when we think about the second generation of the Chevrolet Cruze! This sleek sedan is finished in a rich red metallic with a black cloth interior. Includes voice commands, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, heated seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, a backup camera, Bluetooth, A/C, remote start, auto start/stop, a USB port, an auxiliary audio input, cruise control, keyless entry, push-button start, SiriusXM satellite radio, split-folding rear seats, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, and power windows! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
Take a look at all our inventory at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 8.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



The Humberview Group, 5000 Vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
ON-STAR
6 Speed Automatic

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

