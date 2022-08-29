Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

45,980 KM

Details Description Features

$24,800

+ tax & licensing
$24,800

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT | 7 SEATER | SATELLITE RADIO | CD PLAYER |

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT | 7 SEATER | SATELLITE RADIO | CD PLAYER |

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,800

+ taxes & licensing

45,980KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9324280
  Stock #: 16-75943JB
  VIN: 2C4RDGBG3GR275943

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 45,980 KM

Vehicle Description

Canada's #1 selling minivan! What makes it so great? For starters it's Stow n Go seating is one of the handiest features ever, allowing you to switch between a 7 seater minivan and a massive cargo hold in a a jiffy! It also has a 3.6L V6 engine that is both powerful and efficient! Includes voice commands, a power-adjustable driver's seat, tri-zone climate control, Bluetooth, heated mirrors, A/C, an auxiliary audio input, cruise control, keyless entry, SiriusXM satellite radio, split-folding rear seats, stow n go rear seats, tow hitch, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, and a CD player! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
Take a look at all our inventory at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*,

4) No Charge Job Loss Protection*.



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



The Humberview Group, 5000 Vehicles, 21 stores, 19 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Side Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
rear air
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Split Folder Rear Seats
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

