2018 Honda Civic

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  Listing ID: 9972806
  Stock #: 255171
  VIN: 2HGFC2F61JH032401

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour BLK
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCIAL REPO.SOLD ON BID APPROVAL.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

