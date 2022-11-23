Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Honda Pilot

78,517 KM

Details Description Features

$39,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Pilot

2019 Honda Pilot

Touring | DUAL SUNROOF | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | HEATED AND COOLED SEATS |

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Pilot

Touring | DUAL SUNROOF | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | HEATED AND COOLED SEATS |

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

  1. 9337234
  2. 9337234
  3. 9337234
  4. 9337234
  5. 9337234
  6. 9337234
  7. 9337234
  8. 9337234
  9. 9337234
  10. 9337234
  11. 9337234
  12. 9337234
  13. 9337234
  14. 9337234
  15. 9337234
  16. 9337234
  17. 9337234
  18. 9337234
  19. 9337234
  20. 9337234
  21. 9337234
  22. 9337234
  23. 9337234
  24. 9337234
  25. 9337234
  26. 9337234
  27. 9337234
  28. 9337234
  29. 9337234
  30. 9337234
  31. 9337234
  32. 9337234
  33. 9337234
  34. 9337234
  35. 9337234
  36. 9337234
  37. 9337234
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

78,517KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9337234
  • Stock #: 19-02687MB
  • VIN: 5FNYF6H64KB502687

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 78,517 KM

Vehicle Description

Pilot your way through traffic in this 7 seater 2019 Honda Pilot Touring! In a Grey exterior with a luxerious Black leather interior that keeps you comfy and shows your style! With 7 seats you can take all your friends and family anywhere they need to go with this Pilot's AWD system! Keep warm in winter with front heated leather seats and tri-zone air control so even your rear passengers can stay warm! Includes forward-collision warning, voice commands, adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, heated & cooled leather seats, heated outboard second row seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat with memory settings, tri-zone climate control, a heated steering wheel, a backup camera, navigation, Bluetooth, heated mirrors, A/C, front & rear sunroofs, parking sensors, remote start, paddle shifters, auto start/stop, USB ports, an auxiliary audio input, keyless entry, push-button start, SiriusXM satellite radio, power liftgate, split-folding rear seats, a Blueray player, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, and a CD player! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
Take a look at all our inventory at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*,

4) No Charge Job Loss Protection*.



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



The Humberview Group, 5000 Vehicles, 21 stores, 19 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Ventilated Seats
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Telescopic Steering
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
rear air
AWD
Dual Air Controls
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2021 Toyota Camry SE
 64,383 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Dodge Charger GT
 68,485 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Mercedes-Benz C...
 44,454 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

Call Dealer

877-243-XXXX

(click to show)

877-243-9104

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory