2003 Honda Pilot
EX
Location
Just Deals Ltd
3132 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1P2
416-230-1586
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$2,499
+ taxes & licensing
241,000KM
Used
VIN 2HKYF18503H005620
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 241,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Address; 3132 Kingston road Toronto Scarborough excellent conditions AS IS If the customer decide to buy the vehicle AS IS condition ******ONLY***********We must state now through OMVIC by law: ***********EVEN IF THE VEHICLE RUNS AND DRIVES WELL***************These vehicles are being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may or may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may or may not require substantial repairs at the purchaser expense. It may or may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.*
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Seating
Leather Seats
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Just Deals Ltd
3132 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1P2
