2019 RAM 1500 Classic

142,796 KM

Details Features

$31,986

+ tax & licensing
$31,986

+ taxes & licensing

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-797-9700

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

ST

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

ST

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-797-9700

$31,986

+ taxes & licensing

142,796KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9370072
  • Stock #: 11207BU
  • VIN: 1C6RR7KT8KS659651

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 142,796 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

