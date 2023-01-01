Menu
2020 Ford F-150

71,811 KM

$44,900

+ tax & licensing
$44,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

XLT FOUR BY FOUR | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAMERA | NAV

2020 Ford F-150

XLT FOUR BY FOUR | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS | BACKUP CAMERA | NAV

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,900

+ taxes & licensing

71,811KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9548314
  Stock #: 20-04090JB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 71,811 KM

Vehicle Description

If you are looking for a truck that has stood the test of time and never backed down from a challenge - you have found it with this metallic black 2020 F-150 XLT! With a matching yet extremely spacious blacked out interior, it's also equipped with a 3.5L engine - a powerhouse that puts the power to the ground through a 4X4 system ready to handle any terrain on its path! Includes voice commands, heated seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, a power-adjustable driver's seat with memory settings, a backup camera, navigation, Bluetooth, heated mirrors, A/C, remote start, auto start/stop, USB ports, cruise control, keyless entry, SiriusXM satellite radio, split-folding rear seats, tow hitch, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, and power windows! Call to book your test drive today!
Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
rear air
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

