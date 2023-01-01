Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,900 + taxes & licensing 7 1 , 8 1 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9548314

9548314 Stock #: 20-04090JB

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 71,811 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Convenience Remote Starter Telescopic Steering Remote Entry Comfort rear air Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.