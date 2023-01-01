Menu
2020 RAM 1500 Classic

31,535 KM

Details

$41,900

+ tax & licensing
$41,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT | SUNROOF| BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED SEATS |

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT | SUNROOF| BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED SEATS |

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,900

+ taxes & licensing

31,535KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9456982
  Stock #: 20-07522JB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sport Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 31,535 KM

Vehicle Description

Style, smarts, strength and attitude, it's got it all! This 2021 Ram 1500 Warlock finished in a Red exterior and grey cloth interior for a unique and sharp looking colour combo! Teamed up with 4X4 and this truck is ready to take on any task, big or small! No need to listen to static on the radio with SiriusXM! Equipped with voice commands, heated seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, a heated steering wheel, a backup camera, navigation, Bluetooth, heated mirrors, A/C, a sunroof, parking sensors, remote start, USB ports, an auxiliary audio input, cruise control, SiriusXM satellite radio, power sliding doors, split-folding rear seats, tow hitch, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, and power windows! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
Take a look at all our inventory at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*,

4) No Charge Job Loss Protection*.



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 8.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



The Humberview Group, 5000 Vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

