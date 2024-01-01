Menu
Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-797-9700

7,548KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C3CDZL95MH563891

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 11581U
  • Mileage 7,548 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to experience the ultimate thrill ride with this powerhouse of performance! The heart of the Challenger Widebody Redeye is its ferocious supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI® V8 engine, packing an adrenaline-pumping 797 horsepower and 707 lb-ft of torque under the hood.

With its commanding widebody design, this beast not only looks mean but also delivers unmatched aerodynamics and road-hugging grip, ensuring you dominate every twist and turn with confidence. Plus, with a performance-tuned suspension and massive Brembo® brakes, you'll feel like you're glued to the pavement, even at breakneck speeds.

Step inside and indulge in luxury and technology at its finest. Premium materials and cutting-edge infotainment systems surround you, while customizable driving modes put you in control of the ultimate driving experience.

Don't settle for ordinary elevate your driving game with the 2021 Dodge Challenger Widebody Redeye. Stop dreaming and start driving visit your nearest dealership today and unleash the beast within!



PERFORMANCE VEHICLE

36-point Provincial Safety Inspection

172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer


SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.



*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)



INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

