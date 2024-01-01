$116,495+ tax & licensing
2021 Dodge Challenger
SRT Hellcat REDEYE WIDEBODY!!!
2021 Dodge Challenger
SRT Hellcat REDEYE WIDEBODY!!!
Location
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
705-797-9700
$116,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 11581U
- Mileage 7,548 KM
Vehicle Description
With its commanding widebody design, this beast not only looks mean but also delivers unmatched aerodynamics and road-hugging grip, ensuring you dominate every twist and turn with confidence. Plus, with a performance-tuned suspension and massive Brembo® brakes, you'll feel like you're glued to the pavement, even at breakneck speeds.
Step inside and indulge in luxury and technology at its finest. Premium materials and cutting-edge infotainment systems surround you, while customizable driving modes put you in control of the ultimate driving experience.
Don't settle for ordinary elevate your driving game with the 2021 Dodge Challenger Widebody Redeye. Stop dreaming and start driving visit your nearest dealership today and unleash the beast within!
PERFORMANCE VEHICLE
36-point Provincial Safety Inspection
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.
*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)
INSGMT
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
Call Dealer
705-797-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
705-797-9700