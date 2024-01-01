$4,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Rogue
SL SOLD AS-IS
2015 Nissan Rogue
SL SOLD AS-IS
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$4,995
+ taxes & licensing
460,001KM
Used
VIN 5N1AT2MV8FC760208
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23-0451C
- Mileage 460,001 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights
Compare at $5295 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $4995!
Whether you're running errands around town or eating up miles on the highway, this Nissan Rogue is a capable companion. This 2015 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 460,001 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Rogue's trim level is SL. Upgrade to a new level of comfort and convenience with this Rogue SL. It comes with all-wheel drive, leather seats which are heated in front, dual-zone automatic climate control, a dual panoramic moonroof, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, SiriusXM, a USB port, six-speaker audio, a rearview camera, a folding, sliding, reclining second-row bench seat, aluminum wheels, fog lights, and more.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$4,995
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8880
2015 Nissan Rogue