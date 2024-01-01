$29,980+ tax & licensing
2016 Toyota Highlander
Limited - Navigation - Sunroof
2016 Toyota Highlander
Limited - Navigation - Sunroof
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$29,980
+ taxes & licensing
145,522KM
Used
VIN 5TDDKRFH2GS325690
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 145,522 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Heated Seats!
Compare at $31779 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $29980!
With its razor sharp lines and strong presence, this Toyota Highlander takes sport utility styling into new territory. This 2016 Toyota Highlander is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 145,522 kms. It's brown in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Highlander's trim level is Limited. Live your life to the fullest and get your next journey started with this top of the line Highlander Limited. Upscale amenities include a dual-panel glass sunroof, a power liftgate, premium JBL Synthesis Audio System with 12 speakers, AVN premium navigation with an 8 inch colour display screen and bluetooth, heated and ventilated front leather seats, rear parking sensors with a dynamic back up camera, blind spot sensor, rear collision alert and a heated steering wheel plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Premium Sound Package.
Payments from $482.20 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Tailgate
Interior
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Premium Sound Package
Blind Spot Detection
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$29,980
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8880
2016 Toyota Highlander