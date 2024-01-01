$26,996+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2018 Volkswagen Golf
GTI 5-door Manual - Heated Seats
2018 Volkswagen Golf
GTI 5-door Manual - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
$26,996
+ taxes & licensing
45,795KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3VW547AU1JM254347
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 11977A
- Mileage 45,795 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, SiriusXM!
Compare at $27806 - Our Price is just $26996!
With a performance and power like never before, and a price tag that will cause a double take, the 2018 Volkswagen Golf GTI is excellent bang for your buck. This 2018 Volkswagen Golf GTI is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The GTI badge has been with us for a very long time, and it has been like that for a reason, The VW golf GTI is a car lover's icon delivering an unmistakable driving experience time and time again. This 2018 Volkswagen Golf GTI is even better than before. With a powerful turbocharged two liter engine, and a space-age inspired four wheel drive system, power delivery is simply brutal and destructive. Thanks to innovative thinking, the people at VW have tamed this beast and made it very driveable and communicative. This low mileage hatchback has just 45,795 kms. It's platinum grey metallic in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 220HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Golf GTI's trim level is 5-door Manual. The famous VW GTI badge comes back again in this seventh generation 2018 Volkswagen Gold GTI. With increased engine performance this GTI also offers features such as sporty aluminum alloy wheels, front fog lamps, perimeter and approach lights, rain detecting wipers with heated jets, 8 inch interactive touchscreen, 8 speaker audio, App-Connect smartphone connectivity, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, heated sports seats, remote keyless entry, cruise control, automatic dual zone air conditioning, a back up camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Fog Lamps.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Compare at $27806 - Our Price is just $26996!
With a performance and power like never before, and a price tag that will cause a double take, the 2018 Volkswagen Golf GTI is excellent bang for your buck. This 2018 Volkswagen Golf GTI is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The GTI badge has been with us for a very long time, and it has been like that for a reason, The VW golf GTI is a car lover's icon delivering an unmistakable driving experience time and time again. This 2018 Volkswagen Golf GTI is even better than before. With a powerful turbocharged two liter engine, and a space-age inspired four wheel drive system, power delivery is simply brutal and destructive. Thanks to innovative thinking, the people at VW have tamed this beast and made it very driveable and communicative. This low mileage hatchback has just 45,795 kms. It's platinum grey metallic in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 220HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Golf GTI's trim level is 5-door Manual. The famous VW GTI badge comes back again in this seventh generation 2018 Volkswagen Gold GTI. With increased engine performance this GTI also offers features such as sporty aluminum alloy wheels, front fog lamps, perimeter and approach lights, rain detecting wipers with heated jets, 8 inch interactive touchscreen, 8 speaker audio, App-Connect smartphone connectivity, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, heated sports seats, remote keyless entry, cruise control, automatic dual zone air conditioning, a back up camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Fog Lamps.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Halogen Headlights
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Type of tires: Performance AS
Tires: Profile: 45
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Piano black center console trim
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Suspension class: Sport
Security
Audio system security
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Vehicle Emissions: SULEV II
Wheel Width: 7
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru
Piano black dash trim
Piano black door trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/aluminum shift knob trim
Silver aluminum rims
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.2 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Fuel Capacity: 50 L
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Front Head Room: 975 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.6 L/100 km
Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,420 mm
Overall height: 1,467 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,370 mm
Rear Leg Room: 903 mm
Rear Head Room: 967 mm
Overall Length: 4,268 mm
Wheelbase: 2,631 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,920 kg
Curb weight: 1,389 kg
Manual child safety locks
Overall Width: 1,799 mm
SiriusXM
1 USB port
Max cargo capacity: 1,521 L
Front Seat Type : Sport bucket
App-Connect (Android Auto/Apple CarPlay) Mirroring
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2020 Hyundai KONA Preferred - Heated Seats - $145 B/W 56,440 KM $19,990 + tax & lic
2010 Nissan Murano SL 174,514 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2012 Toyota RAV4 BASE - Bluetooth 157,738 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Volkswagen
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Call Dealer
613-596-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$26,996
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-8989
2018 Volkswagen Golf